Ujjain: Residents want Agar and Unhel Roads colonies out of Simhastha fair area

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the colonies on Agar Road and Unhel Road met MLA Paras Jain and ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot on Thursday and demanded that the residential land be freed from the Simhastha Fair area. They said that their property prices were not increasing as their properties fall in the Simhastha Fair area and to add to their misery banks were also giving them loans.

More than one lakh people reside in about forty to fifty colonies in question.

As they are a part of the Simhastha Fair area, the colonies are not considered legal and thus the banks do not approve their loan applications. Nor does the department concerned approve their house plans. This has deeply upset the residents of this area.

The aggrieved residents met MLA Paras Jain and ex-corporation president Sonu Gehlot. Both have assured them of taking concrete action in this matter. A memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and under secretary of the urban administration department was submitted to ADM Santosh Tagore.

BJP CHIEF’S INTERVENTION SOUGHT

A master plan of the city is to be implemented for the proper development of the city. Thus claims and objections to Master Plan-2035 were invited from citizens before May 8. Many conscious citizens of the city have sent their objections and suggestions to the government. It has been pointed out that the areas where citizens have constructed their houses and have been residing for the last 25-30 years have also been reserved in the Simhastha Fair area causing problems for the residents. Keeping these things in mind, the state BJP co-treasurer Anil Jain Kalukheda met state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and sought his intervention in the above context at the government level. He submitted a memorandum for granting the status of a valid colony to the houses of these residents.

Sharma, promised to take appropriate action. City BJP vice-president Jagdish Panchal, treasurer Vishal Sharma, Mayank Joshi and Shekhar Verma were present on the occasion.

CONG LEADER HOLDS BJP RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MESS

Those people’s representatives who have been constantly elected by the people of the city are not working in the interest of the common people leading to this sorry state of affairs where residents living in the Simhastha Fair area have lost their sleep. Ex-Congress corporator Maya Trivedi made the above allegation. In a statement, Trivedi demanded that the government should provide all kinds of facilities to those who have their house registry, declaring all such places and areas as residential areas free from the reservation. Trivedi said houses of people already residing in the area would not be allowed to be destroyed.

