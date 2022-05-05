Ujjain: Five new Vedavidya Pratishthans to come up in the country, says union minister Pradhan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five new Vedavidya Pratishthans will be established in the country. These would come up at Char Dham and in the Northeast and students of Veda schools will now be given higher secondary certificates.

This information was given by Union human resources development (HRD) minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday. He was interacting with media persons after the inauguration of modern yagyashala, smart class at Maharshi Sandipani Veda Vidya Pratishthan. Pradhan said that the government is emphasising on increasing Veda Vidya.

In order to give modern education to the students of Vedas, they would henceforth be given higher secondary board certificates so that the Batuks can study further and obtain a degree or certificate.

These students will be able to study Vedas along with physics, mathematics, political science, history, geography and literature. the road ahead for these students is being discussed

Earlier, Pradhan inaugurated the newly constructed Yagyashala, auditorium, computer lab and smart classroom buildings in the premises of Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan located on Chintaman Ganesh Road. He started the havan with Vedic chants in the nine Kundiya Yagyashala. Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, veteran RSS ideologue Suresh Soni and Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya were present.

Later, a one-day international seminar related to the implementation and challenges of National Education Policy was organised in the auditorium of Anjushree Hotel, Indore Road. A book titled ‘Nai Shiksha Naye Ayam’ was released by the guests in the programme. The guests inaugurated Vikram University's digital locker. Similarly, Bhoomi Pujan of Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore was done at the Government Madhav Vigyan Mahavidyalaya.

Earlier, Pradhan accompanied by state cabinet minister Mohan Yadav attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar temple. They worshipped in the 'garbh griha', for about two hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:22 AM IST