Ujjain: Union Minister attends 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday morning. Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied him during the prayer which started at 4.00 AM.

During the Bhasma Aarti, both ministers continued to worship for two hours in the 'garbh griha', where they offered puja including 'Panchang Pujan Abhishek' of Mahakaal.

The ministers also performed the Panchamrit Poojan Abhishek and offered prayers to the deity.

After 18 months of entry restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the world, the Bhasma Arti of Mahakaleshwar Temple was opened for common devotees on 11 September 2021.

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple is also among the most important of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:31 PM IST