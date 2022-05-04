Ujjain: Poha break costs trader Rs 3.5 lakh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a bag containing cash and jewellery was stolen from a parked car, the robbers on Tuesday decamped with a bag containing Rs 3.50 lakh from a grain merchantís car.

The Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi grain trader, Jitnedra Garg, was driving down to his shop carrying three bags, when on the way one of the bags containing cash went missing from his car. His partner Rupesh Agrawal was also accompanying him to the shop.

On the way, Garg stopped at Mohan Nagar trisection to have ëpohaí and thereafter the duo headed to their shop. On reaching the shop, when Garg went to fetch the bags , to his horror, he found the bag containing cash missing.

Garg, a resident of Tirupati Saffron Colony, filed a complaint with Chimanganj Police station, stating that his bag containing Rs 3.50 and some important documents was stolen from car.

The police suspect that the robbers made away with the bag when Garg had stopped at Mohan Nagar to take some snacks. Police are scanning through the CCTV camera footage of the area to look for clues.

It is to be noted that this is the second such incident in Chimanganj Mandi area. On Monday, miscreants broke open a parked car near Gadi Adda Square and made away with a bag containing jewellery and Rs 4,000 cash. The Namali-based family was visiting the city to attend a wedding at Kanha Vatika.

Another similar case of theft had also taken place recently at Ghee Mandi area where thieves decamped with a bag full of cash of a businessman by baiting him with a bundle of cash that the thieves had dropped near his car.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:28 AM IST