Ujjain: Residents of 15 colonies near MR-5 submit memorandum to UMC officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Polythene waste is being burnt at the collection centre on MR-5, that is, Agar-Maksi bypass. People of more than 15 nearby colonies are troubled by the smoke emanating from it. On Thursday, they submitted a memorandum to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials and demanded a ban on the burning of garbage.

Before the construction of the trenching ground in Gondia, garbage was collected on MR-5. After the construction of the trenching ground, the garbage is dumped in Gondia itself but it is still collected at the old place and burnt there. Previously, as there were no settlements in the vicinity, it caused no problems, but now as a large number of colonies have come up, the act of burning garbage has made life difficult for the people residing in these colonies. People are troubled by the foul smell emanating from the burning of polythene waste. Not only this, air pollution is also increasing in the area. Following these inconveniences, troubled people reached the municipal office with their problems.

Shailendrasinh Jhala, a resident of Tirupati Solicitor Colony, said that the burning of garbage is causing a lot of trouble. The people of 15 colonies are getting upset because of this. We have demanded that the garbage should not be dumped here. The residents said that officers have been told that if the corporation workers do not stop dumping garbage, then the garbage vehicles will not be allowed to ply there.

Additional Commissioner Manoj Pathak said that after talking to the commissioner, we will see what can be done to solve the issue. The officer admitted that the residents of the colony were facing problems due to the burning of the garbage.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:57 AM IST