 Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

In Indore, Madhav Chauhan was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Sumitra (40), after she refused physical relations for eight years. He initially claimed she died of a heart ailment, but an autopsy revealed strangulation as the cause of death. The accused, a mechanic, confessed, citing anger over ongoing marital discord. Investigation is ongoing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years | Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused to have physical relations with him for the past eight years, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Sumitra Chauhan, died on January 9 in the Aerodrome police station area. Her husband, Madhav Chauhan, took her to MY Hospital after the incident.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said the accused initially told doctors that his wife suffered from a heart ailment and had died at home due to a sudden rise in blood pressure. He also reportedly convinced his sons and community members of the same and opposed a post-mortem examination.

Read Also
MP Start-Up Summit 2026: 'India Will Soon Become World’s Third Largest Economy,' Says CM Mohan...
article-image

Despite this, police conducted an autopsy, which revealed that the cause of death was strangulation. During sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said the accused, a mechanic by profession, claimed he acted in a fit of anger due to ongoing marital discord. The accused was arrested on Sunday, and further investigation is underw

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
'Mera Duplicate Baitha Hai': Virat Kohli's Childhood Lookalike Kid Reveals What Star Indian Batter Said To Rohit Sharma; Video
'Mera Duplicate Baitha Hai': Virat Kohli's Childhood Lookalike Kid Reveals What Star Indian Batter Said To Rohit Sharma; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years

Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13

Indore News: Clean Water Campaign Launched In District; Water Hearings From January 13

Indore News: Armed Forces Veterans Day To Be Observed On January 14

Indore News: Armed Forces Veterans Day To Be Observed On January 14

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

Indore BRTS Removal: HC Summons PWD CE, Agency Over Delay In Removal Work

Indore BRTS Removal: HC Summons PWD CE, Agency Over Delay In Removal Work