Indore News: Man Kills Wife For Refusing Physical Relations For 8 Years | Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused to have physical relations with him for the past eight years, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Sumitra Chauhan, died on January 9 in the Aerodrome police station area. Her husband, Madhav Chauhan, took her to MY Hospital after the incident.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said the accused initially told doctors that his wife suffered from a heart ailment and had died at home due to a sudden rise in blood pressure. He also reportedly convinced his sons and community members of the same and opposed a post-mortem examination.

Despite this, police conducted an autopsy, which revealed that the cause of death was strangulation. During sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said the accused, a mechanic by profession, claimed he acted in a fit of anger due to ongoing marital discord. The accused was arrested on Sunday, and further investigation is underw