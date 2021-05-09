Ujjain: Remdesivir injections racket in Charak Hospital; 2 nurses get 6 months’ jail

Ujjain: Two nurses of Charak Hospital have been sentenced to 6 month jail while their aide has been booked under National Security Act (NSA)-1980 on Sunday.

Taking action under Section 3 (1) (2) of the Prevention of Theft, Black Marketing and Supply of Essential Commodities Act-180, collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Sunday issued orders to imprison Government Charak Hospital nurses Ekta Kelodia (26 years) resident of Nimanwas a and Rajshree Malviya (23) resident of Nageshwar Dham for 6 months in Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Their colleague (middleman) Mayur Solanki (24), a resident of Bhairavgarh was also booked under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act (NSA)-1980.

Central Kotwali police have arrested the trio for selling Remedesivir injections and other medicines in the black market. These orders came into force with immediate effect.

The nurses stealing Remdesivir injections and other medicines meant for corona patients and selling at a premium to other patients through a middleman during the second wave of corona .

The order said it is not possible to provide remedy to the patients affected by the acts of the three accused act. The order said that two women and their colleague may pose danger for the health and peace of the people, so they should be detained.