Ujjain: Ravi Bhadauria is new City Congress president

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): PCC chief and former CM Kamal Nath’s close confidant Ravi Bhadauria has become the City Congress Committee president. AICC released his appointment letter on Sunday. He replaced Mahesh Soni, whose term was over and he was also not maintaining cordial relationships even with his colleagues.

Just before the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) elections, the change in the guard suggests that the Congress will now move ahead with the help of the youth because Ravi Bhadauria is 47 years old. His appointment is being considered as the decision of recent Udaipur Navsankalp Shivir. In this camp, it has been decided to give 50 per cent of posts in the Congress organisation to the youth. Bhadauria fits this scale on two levels. First, he is under 50 years of age and second he is from Kamal Nath camp.

Political observers, however, opined that it will not be easy for Bhadauria to handle the City Congress Committee, as it is full of leaders who believe in nuisance and it is this lobby that worked to defeat the Congress rather than make it win in Assembly Election-2018. The UMC elections will be a test of his leadership as he will have to handle the responsibility right from deciding the ticket to helping the candidates win. Time will tell whether party leaders, who are infamous for destroying the Congress’s strength for years, will allow Bhadauria to become a successful party president, observers added.

Ravi Bhadauria had been the president of the City Youth Congress and presently he was working as executive president of the City Congress Committee. Assembly election would follow the UMC elections and in such a situation it will be a big challenge for him to help Congress win both seats of Ujjain city for the Congress . Ravi Rai and Chetan Yadav were in the race for the post of city president, but Ravi Rai lost out on account of belonging to the Mahesh Soni group, while Chetan Yadav stayed away from becoming the president due to his proximity with the PCC chief Arun Yadav.

