Ujjain: Serious irregularities found at Gas Agency; large number of cylinders seized

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Various irregularities have been found during a raid conducted by the concerned officers on a gas agency here on Saturday afternoon.

According to the information received, Sanjog Indane Gas Agency located on Maksi Road was investigated by the district supply controller. During this, 22 gas cylinders of 14.2 kg category were found to be less and 29 empty gas cylinders were found more than the record. Moreover, 12 gas cylinders filled with 19 kg gas and 44 empty gas cylinders were found to be less in the stock.

Similarly, due to the gas cylinders being found less than the stock record, 504 filled LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg, 158 empty cylinders, 5 filled cylinders of 19 kg category and 18 empty gas cylinders found in physical verification were confiscated. A case under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 has been registered against the agency.

Measurement inspector Deepshikha Nagle said that out of the gas cylinders loaded in the delivery vehicle sent by the gas agency to the consumers, 21 gas cylinders were weighed, in which the weight of 2 gas cylinders was found to be less by 1.06 kg and 0.950 kg, respectively. The gas cylinders found underweight were confiscated from the agency’s hawker and a case has been registered against the gas agency operator under the Legal Metrology Act.

Assistant supply officer Shriram Barde, junior supply officer Chandrashekhar Barod, Vandana Babaria and Ankita Joshi were part of the team that raided the gas agency.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:16 AM IST