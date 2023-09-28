Ujjain Rape Case: Main Accused Auto Driver Shot By Police While Attempting To Flee From Police Custody, Taken To Hospital

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An auto rickshaw driver, identified as the main accused of Ujjain minor rape case, tried to flee when police took him to the crime spot to recreate the scene on Thursday.

The cops shot in his leg to end the chase. He is currently admitted at the district hospital in the city for treatment.

According to police sources, police had detained four autorickshaw drivers for interrogation following blood stains at the backseat of one of the autos.

During quizzing, the main accused was identified as Bharat Soni. Police took him to village Jeewankhedi for a spot inspection, where he attempted to flee.

Police chased him and fired a shot in his leg. As he fell down, the cops arrested him and took him to hospital for the treatment.

It has been confirmed that this is not a case of gang rape, and one person, likely the auto rickshaw driver, has been arrested.

The 12-year-old rape victim, was allegedly spotted visiting door-to-door seeking help at Ujjain streets. She hails from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

Ujjain police was able to contact the girl's family and her grandfather is now reaching Indore to see her.

The girl’s private parts sustained deep injuries and she underwent a surgery at a multi-specialty hospital in Indore on Wednesday. Her condition is now said to be stable.

#WATCH | On the Ujjain minor rape case, SP Sachin Sharma says, "We have found that the girl is from Satna...Five people including an autorickshaw driver who came in contact with the minor girl are being questioned." pic.twitter.com/jgEtaR7IaN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 28, 2023

Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav Slam MP Govt

On September 27, the viral video showing the minor in semi naked condition, with bleeding private parts, pleading for help, had rocked the entire country. Politicians like Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee condemned the incident and blamed the Madhya Pradesh government over women safety.

