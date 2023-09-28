"She Was In Half-Naked State, Bleeding": Ujjain Priest Who Helped Minor Rape Survivor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Sharma, the priest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain who helped the minor rape survivor, on Thursday described the horrifying state in which he found her. Priest Rahul Sharma was the first to come to the girl's rescue after finding her in a half-naked and bleeding condition.

"The moment I saw the girl, who was half-naked and bleeding, I gave her a piece of cloth to cover herself. I inquired about many things, but I couldn't understand what she was saying. I also provided her with a pen and paper, asking her to write about herself. I even asked if she knew her parents' phone number and gave her my mobile to call them, but she couldn't assist me in this matter," Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

He then asked the girl if she was hungry, and she shook her head, symbolically indicating her hunger. He provided her with whatever was available in his ashram, including tea, water, and some money. However, he couldn't bear to leave her in that condition. He promptly dialled the police helpline '100,' and within 20 minutes, the police arrived. He then handed the girl over to the police officials. "Today, she is safe," he said.Â He further said, "It seemed she had travelled a long distance to reach here. The death sentence should be awarded to those found guilty."

Meanwhile, Ujjain Police are questioning five people who came into contact with the minor girl, as stated by a police official on Thursday. According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma, the incident was reported under limits of Mahakaal police station on September 25. "As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination. The girl was unable to tell about her place, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and confirmed about her situation," SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation. The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence, based on which an auto driver was taken into custody.

"During questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,"the SP said. "Almost all the evidence has been collected, and more details on the matter will be disclosed soon.

Currently, five individuals who came in contact with the minor girl after the incident are being questioned," he added.