Ujjain: Railwaymen warn Centre against privatisation, demand OPS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 97th annual session of All India Railway Federation and 101st annual session of WREU concluded here at Madhav Seva Trust on Tuesday. Around two thousand railway representatives and railway employees from across India participated.

They were seen condemning several policies and schemes run by the central government. Members demanded implementation of the old pension scheme in place of the new pension scheme, revocation of the contract practice in railways and protested against the ongoing privatisation and monetisation of Indian railways.

The convention was presided over by AIRF president Dr N Kanhaiya. AIRF general secretary, Shivgopal Mishra while speaking warned the government not to test the patience of railway workers otherwise we would be forced to protest against the government.

AIRF elections were also conducted during the convention. Dr N Kanhaiya was once again elected the president, JR Bhosale as working president, Shivgopal Mishra as general secretary, and Dinesh Panchal was elected as regional secretary.

S S Sharma from Ujjain has been appointed as a member of AIRF working committee.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:08 AM IST