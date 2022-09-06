Ujjain: Quack arrested for raping woman on pretext of treating her

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who went for treatment at the clinic of a ‘jholachaap doctor’ (quack) in the Nagjhiri area became a victim of the latter’s lust. He had raped her more than a year ago for the first, but the doctor scared the woman so much that she could not even file a complaint. On August 30, when the woman was alone at home, the doctor entered the woman’s house and again made her a victim of his lust.

The victim lives in a rented house with husband, brother and father-in-law in a settlement in Nagjhiri police station area. The woman’s husband is a labourer and have two children. In April 2021, when the woman fell ill and suffered from weakness, she went to Dr Rizwan Ali, who operates a clinic in the Nagjhiri area, for treatment along with her husband. The doctor administered IV drip to the woman and told her to lie down. At that time the namaz started and so her husband went out to offer namaz.

Meanwhile, the woman fell unconscious and Dr Rizwan took advantage of the woman and raped her. On regaining consciousness, when the woman realised she had been raped, Rizwan calmed her down and assured that he would marry her. He also threatened to kill the woman if she informed anyone about the incident. Due to fear, the woman kept this thing hidden for a long time.

On August 30, 2022, the woman’s husband went to work and the children had gone to school and there was no one else in the house. During this time Dr Rizwan entered the woman’s house and raped her again and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

This time, the woman informed the husband about the incident and they lodged a report at Nagjhiri police station. Police have arrested Dr Rizwan after registering a case of rape.