Ujjain: Pro-Pak sloganeering; snatch citizenship of traitors, demands Congress

Ujjain: Congress has strongly condemned the alleged pro-Pak sloganeering which took place in Ujjain. Senior leaders of the party demanded that strict action should be taken against anyone who indulges in anti-national activities. They demanded that anyone who indulges in anti-national activity should be dealt with in strictest possible way and their citizenship should be snatched.

Senior Congress leader Dr Batukshankar Joshi City Congress president Mahesh Soni District Congress president Kamal Patel State Secretary Chetan Yadav and others asked the administration to take strict action against these anti-nationals irrespective of their allegiance to political outfit party or caste or creed. Such anti-nationals should not be allowed to live in the country.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:02 AM IST