Ujjain: NSA imposed on 4 accused for alleged pro-Pak sloganeering, provocative posts on social media

Ujjain: Administration has imposed NSA on four accused who allegedy raised anti-national slogans and posted provocative posts on social media. Collector Ashish Singh has imposed NSA on the accused on the report of SP Satyendra Shukla.

NSA has been imposed on Azhar, Shadab and Mohammad Sameer for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans during a Muharram procession in Ujjain. NSA on fourth person Sahil Lala has been imposed for posting inflammatory posts on social media. All four persons been accused of anti-national activities, spreading mutual enmity, inciting religious hysteria, disturbing public peace, hurting the spirit of patriotism and tarnishing the sovereignty of the country. The four accused have been ordered to be detained in the Central Jail for three months.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:51 AM IST