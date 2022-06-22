e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Practising yoga makes one's mind tranquil, says Dr Purohit

Umpteen research studies across the world indicate that yoga, in combination with mindfulness, can help reduce stress and anxiety.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It is a moment of pride and it is stirring to see pictures of yoga practitioners and other enthusiastic novices of Ujjain doing their moves together as they pay homage to a discipline that gives one so much, mentally and physically.

Umpteen research studies across the world indicate that yoga, in combination with mindfulness, can help reduce stress and anxiety. Practising yoga enhances sex life and can bring energy to the bedroom as well, said Dr Naresh Purohit, advisor, National Mental Health Programme.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Dr Purohit told Free Press that stress plays a major role in one's sex life. An increase in stress levels can have negative effects on the body, in turn, reducing sexual desire. He pointed out that practising yoga makes one’s mind tranquil which makes the process of cerebral tissue oxygenation occur in the deepest of human tissues that send micro-nutrients and blood supply to the tiniest parts of our brain and the genitalia.

“Daily stress, smoking, alcohol and excess sugar intake - all hamper sexual performance to a great extent. Yoga calms the mind and helps increase blood flow to the private parts,” added Dr Purohit. He added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also said that a better society was possible through better physical, mental and social health.

He averred that yoga can be done by anyone, while following their daily routine, for physical and mental health. He said that though yoga was being practised by saints and gurus for ages in India, it was Narendra Modi, who was instrumental in popularising it across the world.

article-image
