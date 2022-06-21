Ujjain: CM to attend Jan Ashirwad rally in city on June 22

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend a Jan Ashirwad rally in support of BJP’s mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal here on June 22.

According to media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa, the chief minister will reach Ujjain from Bhopal at 2.30 pm. After having darshan and worship of Baba Mahakal at 2.45 pm, he will participate in the Jan Ashirwad rally that will start from Mahakal intersection at 3.15 pm. He will address a public meeting at Shaheed Park at 4.45 pm and will depart for Bhopal at 5.30 pm.