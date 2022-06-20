Indore: DHE 'allows' minority colleges to convert minority seats into general seats

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minority colleges has claimed that Department of Higher Education (DHE) has allowed them to convert seats meant for minority students into general seats. However, no official notification has been issued by DHE regarding the claim made by minority colleges so far.

Minority College Association president Narendra Dhakad said that the DHE has allowed the institute with minority status to minority seats into general ones.

DHE admission guidelines issued in May 12 had imposed “unwarranted” conditions on admissions to minority colleges.

The guidelines state that though reservation policy won’t be applicable on them, the minority colleges still have to admit students keeping the ratio of “one minority student against one non-minority student” in mind.

Firstly, it is for the first time such a condition has been imposed on minority colleges in past one decade.

Secondly, the guidelines state that quota seats in government and aided colleges will be converted into general seats in the last round of counselling if they remained unoccupied. But such facility has not been provided to minority colleges even in the last leg of counselling.

About 10 days back, a delegation of the association had met higher education minister Mohan Yadav in Indore and highlighted the unwarranted conditions imposed on minority colleges.

Yadav had assured them of removing the condition of “one minority student against non-minority student”.

All leading colleges in city have minority institute status

In Indore, there are a total of 38 minority colleges. All leading colleges in the city have minority institute status. Some of the leading institutes are Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Renaissance College, Vishshit School of Management, ISBA College, Alexia College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Arishant College, Oxford College, Indore Institute of Law, to name a few. These colleges remain preferred choice of students for admission.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh announces teams for All India Civil Services Hockey Championship