Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh announces teams for All India Civil Services Hockey Championship

MP hockey team |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth welfare announced the men’s and women’s hockey teams to represent Madhya Pradesh at All India Civil Services Women and Men Hockey Championship on Sunday.

The selection committee set up by the state government recommended the players on the recommendations of the government, said the department.

The championship will be held from June 21-30 at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Bhopal.

Men's team

Rehan Khan, Firoz Ali, Amrit Kumar Keero (former international hockey player), Sirajuddin, Mohammad Ahsan, Moeen Uddin Qureshi, Majid Hussain, Matin Khan, Amir Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Safdar Khan and Abdul Zafar (Bhopal)

Arpit Mishra and Bhupendra Singh Thakur (Seoni)

Rafatullah Khan and Ata Ullah Khan (Sehore)

Raju Kumar (Mandsaur) and Rahul Yadav (Jabalpur)

Rehan Khan from cooperatives department has been appointed coach and Moin Uddin Qureshi of Water Resources Department is manager

Women's team

Savita Surve, Renuka Nigam, Smita Sharma, Lucy Alphonso, Sabiha Kausar, Rubina Arshad, Preeti Naidu, Nanda Sharma, Alka Sharma, Pratiksha Dharpande, Sarita Srivastava, Manju Devangan (Bhopal)

Poonam Raikwar and Pooja Malviya (Narmadapuram)

Aruna Pare (Sehore)