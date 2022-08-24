Ujjain: Potholes lead to physical & mental stress for riders, says Dr Purohit

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Potholes and haphazardly placed speed breakers of all shapes and sizes on city streets of Ujjain have become a health hazard for two-wheeler riders. From cuts and bruises, wounds and a visit to the emergency room to serious and chronic back and neck-related complications, potholes have become an imminent threat for those on the road. Potholes lead to mental and physical problems, said Dr Naresh Purohit, Principal Investigator for Indian Medical Academy for Preventive Health.

Sharing his concern on this issue noted physician Dr Purohit told Free Press that there has been a significant increase in the number of neck and back pain cases among bikers who travel every day.

He averred that senior citizens and middle-aged people are the ones who complain the most of the back problems like stiffness, degeneration, etc due to pothole-ridden roads.

He observed that generally, July and August are the months when one notices a rise in back pain-related complaints. He said that often if the pain is bearable, people take some painkillers at home and do not come to medics. But when they don’t, the condition turns to be acute which calls for proper treatment.

"Drivers should exercise caution when riding on slippery roads or potholed stretches,’ added he. He said that roads which are under construction are typically broken at many places.

He cautioned bumpy and broken stretches should not be allowed for public use. Sudden jerks over bumps can cause backaches, slip-disc and even knee-related pains.