Ujjain receives over 5 inches of rain in 24 hours

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district received more than 5 inches of rain on average during the last 24 hours. So far the district has recorded an average of 921.9 mm of rainfall.

The district has received an average rainfall of 137.7 mm during the last 24 hours till the morning of August 2. The district has received an average rainfall of 921.9 mm so far in the monsoon season this year, compared to 736.5 mm in the same period last year.

During the last 24 hours till the morning of August 23, Ujjain tehsil received 114 mm rain, Ghatiya 141 mm, Khachrod 178, Nagda 191 mm, Badnagar 56, Mahidpur 180, Jharda 104, and Tarana 134 and Makdon tehsil received 134 mm of rain

According to the information received from the land records branch, so far this year in the district, 891 mm in Ujjain tehsil of the district, 959 mm in Ghatiya, 866 mm in Khachrod, 123 mm in Nagda, 671 mm in Badnagar, 964 mm in Mahidpur, 862 mm in Jharda, 952 mm in Tarana and Makdon tehsil has received 898 mm of rainfall. Last year, during the same period, Ujjain tehsil received 561 mm, Ghatiya 792, Khachrod 683, Nagda 853, Badnagar 651, Mahidpur 866, Jharda 931 and Tarana 555 mm.

