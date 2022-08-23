Ujjain: Bharatnatyam artiste conducts workshop in two govt schools

Bharatnatyam artiste Dr Srishti Budhori during her workshop in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of a week-long workshop demonstration module organised by SPIC MACAY in association with IOCL, Hyderabad-based Bharatanatyam artiste Srishti Budhori first performed in Government Boys Residential Hostel and later in Kasturbha Gandhi Girls Hostel, here on Monday.

Dr Srishti Budhori, a trainee paediatrician and an A-grade Doordarshan artiste, disciple of the legendary Guru VS Ramamoorthy and Guru Manjula Ramaswamy began her performance with a traditional mallari-an invocatory piece in ragam gambhir nattya and adi talam where she showed the temple procession carrying the idol with pomp and grandeur via her expressions and footwork and seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha.

She went on to educate the children about the art form and the Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu which she then presented as a piece in raga malika and adí talam highlighting the Narsimha and Vamana avatars. This piece was a hit among the children who thoroughly enjoyed learning and reciprocating the steps. She concluded the recital with a dynamic tillana in ragam mand and adi talam showcasing karanas and intricate footwork along with difficult postures resembling the sculpture of the ancient temples. SPIC MACAY’s national executive member Pankaj Agrawal informed that on Tuesday Dr Srishti’s first performance will begin at 11 am in Government Higher Secondary School, Jalseva Niketan, Desai Nagar and the second one will commence at 1:30 pm in Government Nutan Girls Middle School, Desai Nagar while the third one will be held at 3 pm in Government Higher Secondary School in village Chintaman Javaasiya.