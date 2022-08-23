Ujjain: Baba Mahakal’s Shahi Sawari taken out in traditional fashion

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performs customary worship of the replica of Lord Mahakal at Ram Ghat. | SUNIL MAGARIA

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite continuous downpours, more than 3 lakh people turned-up to witness the royal procession of Lord Mahakal for the Shravan-Bhadav month, which was taken out amid vivid and spectacular ambience here on Monday evening. The procession took about 7 hours to travel about 7 km long traditional route.

After a long wait of two years owing to Covid-19 pandemic, when the Shahi Sawari of Baba Mahakal came out in a grand form on Monday, even in the rains, devotees stood for hours to get a glimpse of their adorable deity. As the Corona period came to an end, there was tremendous excitement about the Sawari in the whole city.

A marvellous aerial view of the Shahi Sawari of Baba Mahakal as it reaches the ancient Gopal Mandir. | SUNIL MAGARIA

The residents eagerly awaited the arrival of Baba’s palanquin on the attractively decorated Sawari route and as soon as the palanquin came, the shouts of Om Namah Shivaya, Jai-Jai Shambhu, Jai Mahakal echoed all around. Voluntary organisations continued to warmly welcome the Sawari. Flowers were showered on the palanquin from welcome platforms set up all over the Sawari route, prasad was also distributed to the pilgrims from the platforms. It took two hours for the palanquin to reach Ramghat from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The blasts of Kadabin signalled the arrival of King Mahakal and the Sawari continued at its own pace. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed the customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica in Chandramouleshwar form at Ram Ghat with the waters of river Kshipra. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees and bhajan troupes. Artistes were presenting songs and music through more than 70 bhajan troupes. During the Sawari, Baba appeared in six forms. Commissioner Sandeep Yadav and IG Santosh Kumar Singh performed palanquin worship in the hall. The palanquin reached Ramghat in the pouring rains and pandits completed the process of worship. Mother Kshipra also came to Ramghat to worship Shiva’s feet in the Shahi Sawari. The enthusiasm among the people about the sawari was such that a large number of devotees were standing atop the houses of the Sawari route.

People present on both sides of the road and atop houses and commercial establishments on the scheduled route of the Shahi Sawari. Lord Mahakal’s 6 avatars, which were riding on different vehicles, were the centre of attraction. | SUNIL MAGARIA

After worshipping from Ramghat, the Sawari left for Karthik Chowk, Dhaba Road through Ramanujkot and Satya Narayan Ka Mandir. The Sawari reached Mahakaleshwar Mandir via Mirza Naeem Beg Marg, Teliwada, Kanthal Square, Satigate, Sarafa, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Square and Kot Mohalla Square. It reached the temple at around 9.40 pm.

Read Also Ujjain: Tirth Purohit Mahasangh meet adopts resolutions