Ujjain: Tirth Purohit Mahasangh meet adopts resolutions

Teerth Purohit Mahasangh’s general secretary Pt Surendra Chaturvedi addresses the national executive meet in Mathura. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the national and provincial executive committee of Tirth Purohit Mahasangh and Dharma Yatra Mahasangh concluded in Mathura. A resolution was taken during the meeting that the Union government should create a ministry of pilgrimage for the development of pilgrimage sites and temples and for the convenience of devotees. All the state governments should also create a separate ministry of pilgrimage for the development of pilgrimage sites and temples in their states.

The representatives accepted the proposal in the one-day national meeting. Ujjain’s representative and Mahasangh’s general secretary Pt Surendra Chaturvedi said that issues like information about pilgrimages at the local level, the means of transportation and accommodation of devotees were also discussed. Suggestions were given for local helpline of the pilgrimage sites or to provide guide magazines for the convenience of the pilgrims visiting the shrines.