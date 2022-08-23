Ujjain: New body of Nursing Home Association takes charge

New body members of the Nursing Home Association pose for a group photograph with guests. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the new executive body of Ujjain Nursing Home Association was organised on Monday. The chief guest was mayor Mukesh Tatwal. Election committee officials Dr Sushil Gupta and Dr Rajendra Bansal announced the new executive committee and introduced the newly elected members. Former executive of Ujjain Nursing Home Association in which former president Dr Chirag Desai, secretary Dr Mayank Gupta and former treasurer Dr Hemant Jeanwal were honoured with mementos by mayor Tatwal.

Likewise, newly-elected president Dr Katyayan Mishra, secretary Dr Ajay Khare, treasurer Dr Harsh Mangal, vice-president Dr Mahendra Patidar and Dr Mayank Gupta, joint-secretaries Dr Shripad Deshmukh and Dr Rahul Tejankar took over respective charges.

Mayor Tatwal discussed various topics related to nursing homes and requested to take medical facilities of Ujjain to a new height. Distinguished and senior doctors including Dr Shyam Sundar Atal, Dr Amit Bhargava, Dr Jaya Mishra, Dr Archana Maheshwari, Dr TS Chaudhary, Dr Parag Sharma, Dr Anita Chaudhary and Dr Shaili Khare were present. The programme was conducted by Dr Shivangi Gupta and vote of thanks was given by Dr Harsh Mangal.

Read Also Ujjain: Chamunda Mata Mandir creates two Golden Book of World Records