e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Chamunda Mata Mandir creates two Golden Book of World Records

Dr Manish Vishnoi and his team of the Golden Book of World Records named and awarded certificates to Pt Sharad Choubey, Pt Sunil Choubey, Pt Nikhil Choubey and senior member Rajendra Shah, convenor of Shri Maa Chhatreshwari Chamunda Mata Mandir Bhakt Samiti.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Officials of the Golden Book of World Records present a certificate to Chamunda Mata Mandir Bhakt Samiti, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During the Shahi Sawari of Baba Mahakal, which was taken out on Monday, two records were registered in the Golden Book of World Records in the name of Chamunda Mata Mandir. The highest ever 28 quintals and 700 gm of Sabudana Khichdi were prepared and distributed to about 35 thousand devotees.

Dr Manish Vishnoi and his team of the Golden Book of World Records named and awarded certificates to Pt Sharad Choubey, Pt Sunil Choubey, Pt Nikhil Choubey and senior member Rajendra Shah, convenor of Shri Maa Chhatreshwari Chamunda Mata Mandir Bhakt Samiti.

On this occasion Omprakash Danot, Pt Vedant Choubey, Gopal Singh Chauhan, Shailendra Dronawat, Monty Mishra, Ghanshyam Rathod, Dushyant Arya, Mahendra Sen, Kamal Singh Thakur, Vishal Sinoria, Bhupendra Dronawat, Ram Solanki, Mannu Sikarwar, Prakash Tomar, Suresh Suryavanshi, Kamal Deora, Sandeep Parmar, Mukesh Suryavanshi, Pankaj Kushwaha, Roshan Yadav, Bantu Yadav and a large number of devotees were present.

Committee convener Pt Sharad Choubey, Pt Sunil Choubey and senior member Rajendra Shah said that on the occasion of Shahi Sawari on Monday, along with making the largest quantity of Fariali Khichdi, the largest quantity of Sabudana Khichdi was distributed simultaneously.

Read Also
Ujjain: City artiste plays Sarangi in East Africa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Chamunda Mata Mandir creates two Golden Book of World Records

RECENT STORIES

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019