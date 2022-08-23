Ujjain: City artiste plays Sarangi in East Africa

City artiste Pankaj Panchal plays Sarangi before the students of Uganda. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pankaj Panchal, a youth from Malwa region, who successfully performed his art at national and international levels, is playing Indian classical music and musical tunes of Malwa in the East African nation Uganda’s capital Kampala and Tanzania under the auspices of Swami Narayan Trust of Gujarat. In the schools and colleges of Kampala City, Sarangi workshops and introduction of Indian classical music to African students along with promoting culture of Malwa are underway.

Pankaj Panchal is a disciple of world famous Sarangi player Ustad Moinuddin Khan beholding the ancient method of Gandhabandhan. The credit of re-establishing a rare musical instrument like Sarangi in Malwa’s prestigious city like Ujjain also goes to him. In the past too, he has successfully performed in the state, national and international level functions organised by the government and administration in other states of the country. Along with this, he had performed Sarangi accompaniment with famous and Padma winning artistes of the country.