Ujjain: Miscreants attack cafe owners, ransack outlet

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four miscreants created a ruckus after entering Holik Tea Cafe located in Sunshine Tower. They beat the cafe operators with hockey sticks and ransacked the outlet. The incident took place at 9.20 pm on Sunday. The cafe is run by Shastri Nagar resident Anil Patidar and his brother Ankit.

On Sunday night both the brothers were sitting in the cafe. Meanwhile, Harsh Yogi, Deepak, Hrithik and Daman came along with one of their companions and told Ankit “Why did you make a police complaint against us, take it back” and saying so they started abusing him. After that Harsh Yogi attacked the brother duo with a hockey stick and later damaged and ransacked the entire cafe.

In this regard, Anil Patidar said that the accused comes to the cafe every day and sets up a quarrel. He said that even four days ago on Krishna Janmashtami, the accused entered the cafe and threatened them and committed the incident again on Sunday night. Ankit Patidar has suffered injuries on his left hand and back. He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

