Ujjain: Baba Mahakal to give darshan in six forms during Shahi Sawari today

The entire route of Shahi Sawari has been decorated with attractive electric bulbs. | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Mahakal will go on a city tour on the sixth Monday, August 22 at 4 PM in the Shahi Sawari (royal procession) in the month of Shravan-Bhadrapada. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad informed that the Lord seated in a silver studded palanquin in the form of Shri Chandramouleshwara in the Sawari and Manmahesh on elephant, Shiv Tandava statue on Garuda chariot, Uma Mahesh mouthpiece on Nandi chariot, Holkar State's mouthpiece on Dol chariot and Saptadhan Mouthpiece will go on a city tour on Dol chariot in bullock cart.

Before leaving for the Shahi Sawari, Shri Chandramoleshwar will be traditionally worshipped in the Mahakaleshwar Temple Sabha Mandapam. Later he will go out on a city tour to know the condition of his subjects. At the main entrance of the temple, armed police force personnel will salute Shri Chandramouleshwara, who will be seated in a palanquin.

The palanquin of Shri Chandramouleshwara will start at its scheduled time at 4 pm and will reach Ramghat via Kot Mohalla, Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar Square, Kaharwadi, Harsiddhi Paal. After worship at Ramghat, the Shahi Sawari will return through Ramanujkot, Bombay Wale Ki Dharamsala, Gangaur Darwaza, Shri Jagdish Temple of Khati Samaj, Shri Satyanarayan Mandir, Qumari Marg, Tanki Chauraha, Teliwada, Kanthal, Satimata Mandir, Chhatri Chowk and will reach Shri Gopal Mandir where representatives of the then Scindia state will worship Shri Chandramouleshwara as per the tradition. After that the Sawari will reach the temple via Patni Bazaar, Gudri Square, Kot Mohalla and Mahakal Square.

ARRANGEMENTS REVIEWED

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla inspected the royal procession route on Sunday evening. In view of the large number of devotees coming to see the procession of Lord Mahakal, the collector instructed that adequate barricading be done. It was informed by the collector that dress code has been set in four different colours for the devotees walking in the procession. ADM Santosh Tagore, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta and other officers were present during the inspection.

ROUTE DIVERSIONS

Vehicular traffic will be disallowed from Harifatak to Begumbagh, Begumbagh to Yadav Dharamshala, Cement Marg to Bharat Mata Mandir, Jaisingpura to Chardham Marg, Danigate to Ramanujkot, Gudri Square to Kaharwadi, Gopal Mandir to Gudri Chauraha, Mahakal Ghati to Mahakal Mandir, Teliwada to Qumari Marg, Kanthal to Teliwada, Chhatri Chowk to Kanthal, Biabani to Teliwada, Narendra Talkies to Kanthal, Nikas Chouraha to Teliwada, Kshirsagar to Kanthal, Bhargava Tiraha to Tanki Chowk, KD Gate to Qumari Marg, Chakratirth turning to Danigate, Shankaracharya Chouraha to Danigate, Topkhana to Loha Pull and Gada Pulia to Triveni Museum.

PARKING LOTS

Devotees coming from Indore Road, Dewas Road and Maksi Road will go for darshan after parking their vehicle at Shri Vatika through Lalpul. Devotees coming from Agar Road will reach the Shankaracharya Chouraha at Makodiaam Square, Khak Chowk, Piplinaka, Chakratirth turning and park their vehicles at Kartik Mela Ground and reach the temple via Narsing Ghat Bridge. Similarly, devotees coming from Unhel and Barnagar Road will park their vehicles at Kartik Mela Ground and reach Narsing Ghat Bridge to have darshan.

2,000 POLICE PERSONNEL TO HANDLE ARRANGEMENTS

The arrangements for the Shahi Sawari of Shri Mahakaleshwar will be handled by 2,000 police personnel. Five ASPs and 1,100 policemen will be from outside. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also join the Sawari. The procession will include 70 bhajan troupes and more than 100 stages will be built. This time the route of the Sawari will be 7 km long. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people about the Sawari and it is believed that about 3 lakh people will join the Sawari. The safety rehearsals were done on Sunday. The Sawari safety arrangements are divided into three parts. The first is the security around the palanquin, the second is the safety and traffic system of the Sawari route and the third is the arrangement of the Ramghat area. An adequate force will be deployed everywhere.

LOCAL HOLIDAY IN UJJAIN, TARANA TEHSILS

The cCollector has declared a local holiday in Ujjain and Tarana tehsils on Monday due to the royal procession of Shri Mahakaleshwar and the ride of Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev, respectively. He has also declared a local holiday on the second day of Dussehra (Thursday) October 6 in Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia and Khachrod tehsils of the district. Similarly, on Tuesday, October 25, the second day of Diwali, a local holiday has been declared in Ujjain, Khachrod, Barnagar, Tarana, Nagda, Mahidpur and Ghattia tehsils.