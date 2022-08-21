Bhopal: Many rivers on spate, dam gates opened at several places

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As torrential rain batters the state, rivers are on spate and due to this reason, water level of various dams increased significantly. At many places including Bhopal, dam gates were opened to release extra water.

Sources in the water resources department said that some rivers are flowing near to their danger mark. Parwati river in Maksudnagar in Guna is flowing at 406.90 metres against its maximum water level of 409.96 metres. Alert has been sounded in nearby areas.

Ken river in Panna is having strong current and its water level has soared to 290.71 metres against maximum water level of 296. 75 metres. Heavy rain lashed Narsinghpur district. Here Narmada is flowing at 315. 13 metre-level.

Likewise, Hoshangabad belt has also received bountiful rain and this has led to swelling of Narmada river. The water level of Narmada river here is 289 metres. Local administration of Hoshangabad is keeping a close watch on Narmada water level. It is learnt that river water has gushed in low lying areas of Hoshangabad.

Following heavy rains, six out of eight gates of Kerwa dam were opened in Bhopal on Sunday. Likewise, one gate of Kaliasot dam was opened to discharge extra water.

In Jabalpur, heavy downpour has thrown life out of gear. Following heavy rains, as many as 15 gates of Bargi dam were opened. Likewise, three dam gates of Gopikrishna dam in Mandsaur were opened.

In Rajgarh, 8 gates of Mohanpura reservoir were opened. As Narmada river is on spate, water level of Omkareshwar dam also increased. To discharge extra water, 9 gates of the dam were opened.

In the wake of heavy rain, 14 gates of Rajghat dam in Ashoknagar were opened. As many as eight gates of Sanjay Sarovar were opened in Seoni to release extra water.

