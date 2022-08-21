e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Two bodies found in well in different places in last 14 hours in district

article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons drowned in well at different places in Bhopal district in last 14 hours. An 18-year-old girl cutting grass for livestock accidently slipped into in well and drowned. The mishap took place under Berasia police station on Saturday evening.

According to police, Kirti Jatav (18) had gone with her younger brother to their farmland to cut grass for cows. While cutting the grass near the well, she lost balance and slipped into it. Her brother tried to save her but he was too young to help her. He ran to his house and told about the incident to his parents.

The parents rushed to the spot, fished out the girl and took her to nearby hospital but it was too late. The doctors declared her brought dead. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

In another incident, a missing man’s body was found in a well under Gunga police station area.

Police station incharge Ramesh Rai told media that deceased Balaprasad Lodhi (45) resident of Chandbad, was a farmer. He left house on Thursday noon without informing his family.

When family members looked for him, they were told that he was seen near liquor shop on Thursday night. The family members thought that he might have gone to house of their relatives and will return shortly.

But when he did not return, family members filed the missing person complaint at Gunga police station on Friday evening. On Saturday, his body was found floating in a well. The villagers reported the matter to police. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police did not find suicide note. The police have registered the case and trying to find out the cause of death.

