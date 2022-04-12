Ujjain: Police return 119 lost mobiles to owners

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla returned 119 missing mobile handsets worth Rs 12 lakh to their owners at the Control room on Monday. Phone owners were on cloud nine on receiving their missing phones.

Addressing a press conference, Shukla said that a campaign to recover missing mobile phones was launched last year and the responsibility was handed over to cyber cell to recover the stolen mobile phones. The cyber police managed to recover 222 stolen phones and returned them to the owners till date, said Shukla.

In the fourth phase of the campaign, around 119 mobile phones worth over Rs 12 lakh were handed over to their owners. All the complainants thanked the police for recovering their lost handsets.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:59 AM IST