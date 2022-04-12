Ujjain bags bronze medal in TB-free drive

e-Paper Get App
Collector also congratulated the people engaged in the campaign to make the district free of the disease.

FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Collector and senior health officers with the medal and citation, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has bagged a bronze medal for becoming Tuberculosis (TB)-free district. Collector Asheesh Singh presented the bronze medal and the certificate to the chief medical and health officer and district tuberculosis officer Dr Sunita Parmar, at Brihaspati Bhawan on Monday.

He also congratulated the people engaged in the campaign to make the district free of the disease. Ujjain is one of the only two MP districts to have bagged the medal, instituted by the Union health and family welfare department.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:55 AM IST