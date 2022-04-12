Ujjain bags bronze medal in TB-free drive

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has bagged a bronze medal for becoming Tuberculosis (TB)-free district. Collector Asheesh Singh presented the bronze medal and the certificate to the chief medical and health officer and district tuberculosis officer Dr Sunita Parmar, at Brihaspati Bhawan on Monday.

He also congratulated the people engaged in the campaign to make the district free of the disease. Ujjain is one of the only two MP districts to have bagged the medal, instituted by the Union health and family welfare department.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:55 AM IST