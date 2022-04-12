Ujjain: “Raghupati raghav ... regional PF commissioner ko Sadbuddhi de bhagwan”

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over the regional Provident Fund commissioner not addressing their issues on time and turning up late at the public hearing, the road transport corporation former employees sang ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Ayukt ko Sadbuddhi de Bhagwan’ at regional office on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (MPSRTC) employees had gone to the commissioner's public hearing at the regional office in Bharatpuri demanding the reimbursement of PF contribution deducted from DA arrears. When the officer did not show up at the office even after 11am, the former employees started singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Ayukt ko Sadbuddhi de Bhagwan.’

A case, which affects over 4000 employees of the MP Road Transport Corporation, has been going on since April 10, 2019. In past, the employees had asked the commissioner to provide them the amount along with the interest.

One of the former employees, Ramesh Rai said that in compliance with a court order, the employers of the Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation had paid the arrear amount of dearness allowance to its employees in the year 2018. But they did not deposit the amount that had been deducted from the Employees Provident Fund contribution from the year 1998 to 2006 from the arrear amount.

A month ago, the fund commissioner had assured them that if the amount was not deposited by the corporation then an action of ‘7A’ would be taken against its Managing. But when no action was initiated in this direction, the former employees reached the commissioners’ office and to meet him.

The commissioner met the employees at around 12.15 pm and assured to look into their issue.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:48 AM IST