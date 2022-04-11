Ujjain: Father of Homoeopathy remembered; Bharat Vikas Parishad Vikramaditya celebrates Hahnemann’s birth anniversary

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Vikas Parishad Vikramaditya and Homeopathic Chikitsa Sangh Ujjain celebrated the birth anniversary of the father of homoeopathic medicine, Samuel Hahnemann by organising various programmes in the city.

Providing information, the programme coordinators Dr Praveen Pandya, Dr Sunil Sharma and Dr Ajay Mandloi said that 55 homoeopathic doctors of the district were felicitated at the Patidar Diagnostic Centre at Freeganj by the event’s chief guest, former Union minister Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya, for their commendable contribution in the field of homoeopathy.

The event's special guests were Bharat Vikas Parishad Vikramaditya custodian Bhagwan Sharma, Alternative Therapy Association state executive committee president Dr Akil Khan and OSD Homoeopathic Drug Inspector Dr Kirti Rathod. The 43rd homoeopathic medical camp was organised by Dr CP Patidar, Dr Yogendra Tiwari and Dr BK Malviya, during which medicines were given to the patients free of cost along with examinations and consultations.

Dr Rupesh Khatri, Dr Mustafa Singaporewala, Dr G Vyas, Dr Rahul Nagar, Dr Jitendra Sharma, Dr Sharad Gova, Dr Vishal Patidar, Dr Rajneesh Patidar, Dr Swapnil Pendharkar, Dr Suresh Samdani, Dr Prashant Patidar, Dr Vijay Patidar, Dr Umesh Shukla, Dr Vijay Patil, Dr Samarth Patidar, Dr Girdhar Soni, Dr Hussain Friganjwala, Dr Adityavardhan Patidar and Dr Abhas Sharma were present at the venue.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:45 AM IST