Ujjain: Police launch manhunt to nab platoon commander accused of rape with college faculty

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Home Guards platoon commander allegedly sexually exploited a guest faculty at a college for four years on the pretext of marrying her. Even after four years when the platoon commander was not ready for marriage the victim filed a rape report.

The guest college faculty's marriage was fixed with one Kamlesh Gaud, a platoon commander of the Home Guards. After the marriage was fixed in 2019 they started meeting each other. They were in a physical relationship but whenever the lecturer used to talk about getting married the platoon commander tried to doge the topic with excuses. He started with the excuse that they would get married once his house gets constructed. After that he went on inventing new excuses not to marry and eventually he refused to marry the lecturer.

Following such tactics, the guest college lecturer filed a complaint in the Naagjhiri police station. Now the platoon commander is absconding and police are searching for him. According to TI Vikram Evane, they are trying to arrest him as soon as possible.