Ujjain: COVID-19 booster dose to be administered from today

The campaign will start at 9 am Wednesday in the whole district. Booster doses will be given to people above 18 years of age.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has decided to launch the Covid booster dose vaccination campaign in order to curb the growth of the infection across the district.

The campaign will start at 9 am Wednesday in the whole district. Booster doses will be given to people above 18 years of age. A target of 54 thousand precautionary doses has been set up for the district.

A total of 476 vaccination centres have been set up in the district. Any person who is eligible for vaccination can get vaccinated.

Collector Asheesh Singh has appealed to the people to get the precautionary dose as the Covid-19 infection has started to grow again. The precautionary dose increases the immunity and helps in fighting Covid-19 infection.

