Ujjain: Vikram University Career Counselling and Personality Development seminar on July 29

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) is conducting a seminar on “Career Counselling and Personality Development” followed by “Kulpati Ke Saath Samvad” programme from 9 am in Vikram Kirti Mandir on July 29. All the students who have recently passed Class 12 or are currently studying in Class 12 are eligible to participate in the programme.

VU is running “Vishvavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan” for the last one month, under which lecturers and professors from the university are continuously providing career counselling and knowledge about various courses being run by VU to students of Ujjain city. Adding a new chapter in this story the university is now organising a seminar on “Career Counselling and Personality Development” followed by “Kulpati ke Saath Samvad” that is an interaction with vice- chancellor Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

The programme aims to make Class 12 pass and current Class 12 students aware about the career options available to the students after passing Class 12. The itinerary of the programme will include career counselling by subject experts of respective fields which will help to solve the confusion in the minds of the students. The career counselling session will be followed by interaction in which Prof Pandey will address the students about their future career perspectives and will motivate them by his inspirational words.

Organising secretary of the event Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Shivi Bhasin, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Anjali Upadhyay told that students can participate in the seminar by filling the Google form. The registration is free and certificates will be provided to students, who will attend the seminar. Co-organising secretaries of the seminar Dr Garima Sharma, Dr Bhrama Dutt Shukla, Dr Mohit Prajapati and Dr Shivam Sharma told that the university aims to bring maximum students to the event so that the event benefits those who are in a state of dilemma at the time of selecting their career.

