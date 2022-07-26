Ujjain: Darshan arrangements outside Mahakal temple fail miserably

Tin shades erected on the Chardham Mandir area to protect the devotees from rains collapsed in wake of commotion in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of local administration with regard to better arrangements in view of Shravan-Bhadav month at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple fell flat here on Monday. In the wake of the arrival of a large number of devotees, the darshan arrangements collapsed outside the temple and two devotees fainted as they got trapped among the huge crowd.

On the second Monday of Shravan, more than 2 lakh devotees came to have darshan of Mahakal Jyotirlingam. Due to this, the temple got crowded since morning. Pritam Meena and Gajendra Singh who had come with 14 others from Aaron in Guna district got trapped in the crowd at the side of Chardham temple. Owing to the large crowd, a commotion started following which Pritam and Gajendra fainted. Both were taken out by the family with great difficulty and were taken to safety. When they asked for help from the policemen and temple committee employees, no one paid heed.

The administration has claimed to have deployed an ambulance and a team of doctors for immediate treatment of the devotees, but during this incident that took place in front of Chardham at 6 am on Monday, there was neither an ambulance nor any doctor present. Both of them were taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw by family members.