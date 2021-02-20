Ujjain: Participants of acting workshop stage two enactments

Ujjain: The acting workshop, organised by the Abhinava Rangamandal, concluded on Saturday with two enactments presented by the children at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

The purpose of the workshop was to make the children aware of acting practices and to improve their understanding of dramatics.

In this workshop, the children mainly worked on body and voice culture, ideation, assimilation of character, importance of research, team co-ordination as well as creation and preparation of scenes. These exercises have been group work and all the children prepared everything by themselves, from storyline to stage décor.

A total of 14 children have prepared two small scenes by improvising, which lasted for about 45 minutes. Yasmin Siddiqi, Rudrakshi Badole, Gopal Patel, Ayushman Badole, Harsh Mehta, Kriti Janwade, Payal Kale, Kamlesh Meena, Neeta Kukde, Dharmendra Sharma, Shruti Soni, Nikhil Ghavri, Karthik Srivastava, Pradyuman Amritafle, Ankit Patel, Hariom Chaudhary, Krishna Sharma and Tarun Thavre participated in this programme. The scenes were directed by Randhir Kumar (Patna) and the assistant director was Nayan Raghuvanshi, consulted by Rangmandal chief Sharad Sharma.