Ujjain: MPSD's theatre workshop ends with comedy play 'Are Bhala Manak Hon'

Ujjain: The closing ceremony of the 30-day theatre workshop organised by Abhinav Rangmandal, Ujjain in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh School of Drama concluded with a hilarious play ‘Are Bhala Manak Hon.’

Written by Jaywant Dalvi originally as ‘Are Shareef Log’ was translated in Malwi-the regional language of Malwa belt by its director Sharad Sharma. It was performed at the theatre of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Both the shows were house full.

“Are Bhala Manak Hon” is a hilarious comedy that exposes the male gaze. It deals with a suppressed tendency of middle aged men to gaze at women,. The so-called honourable men find themselves trapped in an awkward situation, evoking laughter.

The action focuses on four families who are neighbours. The austere set creates the right ambience.

The arrival of a beautiful young woman as a new tenant sets afoot action. Her arrival produces a commotion in the hearts of the middle aged men. Furtively, they gaze at her. However, their wives are cleverer; discovering their unusual behaviour, they constantly nag them as well as keep a watch on their movements. A young boy watches the ludicrous behaviour of these men and conspires to create complicated comic situations. The comedy ends with a dash of public morals.

Prince Thawar as young prankster, Nikita Porwal as the new tenant Chanda, Rishi Yogi as servant and Anil Beliya as fussy school master were eminently hilarious and rest all others impressed the audience with their performance.