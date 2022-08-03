e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Over 13,775 students benefit from VU’s Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan

Updated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 03:05 AM IST
School students attend a counselling session conducted during “Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan” | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) conducted the “Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan” in which the varsity faculties established contact with more than 13,775 students using different mediums and made them aware of various activities of the VU.

Under the campaign teachers from different departments of the varsity visited more than 30 schools and colleges to interact with students. This initiative was launched on June 22, 2022.

Pamphlets, posters and materials providing information related to the courses were put up at major places of Ujjain city.

Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that the “Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan” will serve as the soil which will provide nutrients for developing these children. This will also reduce the unnecessary migration of students from Ujjain city.

By July 31 more than 2,500 students had registered themselves for the UTDs and 2, 80, 000 students had opted for VU in the CUET counselling. The organising secretary of Vishwavidyalaya Chalo Abhiyan, Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Shivi Bhasin and engineer Anjali Upadhyay told that the campaign was developed with the aim to providing information about courses being run by the university and to resolve the issue faced by students in making choices in their career. Dr Ajay Sharma, Dr Garima Sharma, engineers Kanchan Thool, Shivam Sharma and Mohit Prajapati and Dr Brahmdutt Shukla took sessions in different schools and colleges.

