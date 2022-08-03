Ujjain: Four devotees standing in queues hospitalised

One of the devotees who fell ill in the queues for the darshan of Nagchandreshwar temple | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four devotees standing in the queues of Nagchandreshwar temple, which opens once a year on Nagpanchami festival, fainted on Monday night and the earrings and purse of a woman were also stolen.

A lot of pressure was created by the crowd. 62-year-old Ganga, wife of Ramkrishna from Delhi and her sister-in-law Kiran could not bear the pressure of the crowd and fainted in the queue. With great trouble, they were pulled from the crowd and were sent to District Hospital for treatment.

During this, the purse and gold tops of Ganga got stolen. Her sister Gangabai Koklamal said that someone in the crowd had done this. Rs 12 thousand 5 hundred were kept in the purse. Kokalmal said that he had informed the policemen but their complaint was not registered.

A person named Santosh was also found injured near the barricade. He was then sent to the hospital and was discharged after treatment. Seema Shrivastava, a resident of Bhopal, also fell ill while waiting in line. Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee Anand Bhairav tried to bring her to consciousness by making her drink water, later her family took her with them.

Miserable Arrangements

The faith of devotees was taken for granted in the name of speedy darshan by the administrative officials who kept calling the system as suitable. In the name of getting fast darshan, the idol of Lord Nagchandreshwar was covered by policemen. Thus the devotees who came for darshan could neither offer flowers nor bow their heads.

