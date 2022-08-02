Ujjain: CM also joins third Shravan month sawari of Lord Mahakal

The replica of Lord Mahakal riding on silver palanquin (L) while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with his family members participate in the third traditional procession (R), taken out in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the third Monday of Shravan, the most favourite month of Lord Shiva, there was an influx of faith to be seen in Ujjain. The devotees visiting Ujjain were lakhs in number as lots of crowds have been seen at Kalbhairav, Mangalnath and Harsiddhi Temple area. There was an environment of hustle and bustle in the whole city. A rally of vehicles was seen on the major routes leading to the city.

The devotees lined up in the temple for darshan of Mahakaleshwar from late night. As soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning at 2.30 am thousands of people started approaching for Bhasmarti and Chalit Bhasmarti. The process of darshan which started early in the morning is still continuing and till 1 pm more than two lakh devotees had visited and it can reach to lakhs by night. Along with Shri Mahakaleshwar, there is a lot of crowd at Kalbhairav, Mangalnath, Harsiddhi Mata and Ramghat as thousands of devotees are visiting these temples.

The effect of the crowd of devotees was also visible on the business in Ujjain. There was no space in hotels, lodges, dharamshalas and restaurants and tea stalls were running full.

Meanwhile, the third Sawari of Baba Mahakal was taken out in the evening in a royal manor. He gave darshan in the form of Shiv Tandav. It is believed that in the month of Shravan- Bhadav Baba Mahakal goes on the city tour in the form of Sawari to know the well-being of his subjects. The sawari started at 4 pm from the temple and reached Ramghat in a traditional way. There was a huge crowd in Ujjain due to the Monday of Shravan and Nagpanchami a day later. Because of this, a lot of effort had to be made to move the palanquin in the sawari.

Devotees bowed to Baba from outside the barricade.

Before the commencement of procession, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with wife Sadhna Singh and son Kartikeya visited Mahakaleshwar temple. He had come to Ujjain from Indore by helicopter. Before the commencement of the sawari, the CM performed customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica at Sabhamandapam. Veteran RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, State Pilgrimage Development Board chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, State BJP organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma, cabinet ministers Jagdish Devda and Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MP State Jan Abhihan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay and mayor Mukesh Tatwal were also present. CM and his family travelled the entire sawari route bare foot. CM was banging steel plates and was also accepting the greetings of people en route. The procession concluded at 7.10 pm.

