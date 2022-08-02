Ujjain: Six visitors saved from drowning at Kshipra

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the holy month of Shravan the trail of devotees visiting Ujjain remains unabated. During their visit they are often seen taking holy dip in the Kshipra river at Ramghat. But during their bath some of them reach the deep waters and their chance of drowning and other mishaps is increasing day by day.

Such unfortunate incidents took place on Sunday but due to alertness of Home Guards, 6 lives were saved at different spots. At Narsinh Ghat, one Ajay son of Anil from Ghaziabad and Harish son of Ravindra Sharma from Pratapgarh (UP) while bathing went into the deep waters all of a sudden. They were saved by the SDRF team.

Similarly, at SiddhAshram 3 youths from Indore were saved by the Home Guards on patrolling duty. The third incident took place near Ramghat police chowki where a boy fainted and fell in the river. But by the presence of a life guard the boy was saved.

