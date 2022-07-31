Ujjain: Major mishap averted as two vans catch fire opposite Tejankar Hospital

The vans which caught fire opposite Tejankar Hospital in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters passing in front of Tejankar Hospital on Madhav Club Road suddenly stopped in panic at around 3.30 pm on Saturday. Two Maruti Eco vans were on fire right in front of the hospital. The flames, which rose up to about 15 feet, also engulfed the electric wires. During this, explosions were also heard from the vans. However, there were no casualties. One van is completely gutted, while the other is burnt up to 75 per cent.

The number of one of these vans is MP 09 CW 8613, while the number of the other has not been ascertained as yet. These vehicles are said to be of Latika Travels and are parked in front of the travel office. Bablu Bhaiyay operates the travel agency and provides taxi facility to the patients and their families visiting the Tejankar Hospital. Bablu’s house is in the street of Advance College and at present, he has gone to Maharashtra. It is not known how the fire started, but the way two LPG cylinders were found in a van indicates that the van was being refilled.

It is being said that there was a person in a van, who fled towards the Teen Batti Chouraha after the fire broke out. However, no case of burns has been reported in any hospital. The fire brigade also arrived late by about half an hour to douse the fire on the very busy road.

Fireman Chintaman Jaiswal said that the fire tenders had left as soon as the information was received from the Police Control Room and the fire was quickly brought under control by the fire tenders. On getting information about the fire, SI Jitendra Solanki of Neelganga police station also reached the spot and he said it could be a case of illegal refilling that led to this accident.

People on the spot seemed to enjoy the accident and kept making videos instead of trying to put out the fire.