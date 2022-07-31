Ujjain: 3 arrested hours after kidnapping businessman

The arrested kidnappers in police net | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A cloth merchant from Nagda in Ujjain district was abducted on Saturday morning by a history-sheeter of Khachrod along with two of his associates. The abductors took the kidnapped merchant towards Khachrod in a van. Thereafter, in the afternoon, they called his family and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. This phone call proved costly for the kidnappers as the police were able to pinpoint their location on the basis of their mobile location and caught the three kidnappers. The trader was freed.

Nagda’s cloth merchant Dilip Sawant was kidnapped at 10.30 am when he was returning from the temple. Khachrod’s notorious crook Gulfam (46) son of Munna Khan had carried out this crime along with his two accomplices Imran (26) son of Ghaffar and Samad (19) son of Javed. The trio reached Nagda in an eco van (MP 14-7964) and took businessman Dilip Sawant with them. They tied the merchant with ropes and manhandled him badly.

The kidnappers got Sawant to call his brother at 1.30 pm and called him on Gindwania turn with Rs 10 lakh. The family members of the scared businessman were in touch with the police since morning and informed the police about the phone calls of the kidnappers. The police team left under the leadership of inspector Shyamchandra Sharma as soon as the location of the businessman’s mobile phone on surveillance was found on Gindwania Road. Seeing the police team, the accused speeded up their vehicle and for about 20 minutes there was a hide and seek between the police and the accused.

When the accused felt that they could not escape now, they parked their vehicle on the roadside and opened fire on the police party who retaliated. Fearing an encounter, the accused tried to escape but were caught by the police personnel. The businessman was found in the van tied with a rope inside the van and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.