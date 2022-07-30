Indore: NCB nabbed five men with cannabis worth Rs 1.32 cr

Seized Cannabis | FPJ

Our Staff Reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested five people and recovered more than 882 kilograms of cannabis being carried into vehicle in Sehore district, an official said on Saturday.

The consignment was being carried from Odisha to deliver it in Sagar district. officials claimed that the value of the seized drugs is Rs 1.32 crore in the international market. The accused are being questioned for other people indulged in the crime.



Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director NCB Indore, said that acting on a specific information on Friday, a team recovered and seized 882.720 Kgs of Ganja from a SUV and a truck near Bagwada Toll Plaza in Sehore district During search of both vehicles. Five people have been arrested by NCB officials in this connection. The said consignment was sourced from Sonpur (Odisha) and destination of said drugs was Sagar district. The seized Contraband was hidden underneath of maize packets in Truck and dickey of the SUV respectively.



The Vehicles along with the contraband drug have been seized and the accused have been arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway.



It was the fourteenth seizure involving substantial quantity of Narcotics drugs by NCB, Indore in this year. The traffickers have been transporting the drugs by Road using various types of vehicles.



It is noteworthy that the NCB had seized cannabis worth rupees 40 lakh in Ujjain a couple of days ago. Interestingly, the drugs was kept in the electric transformers in order to mislead the police.