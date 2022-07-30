e-Paper Get App

Indore: NCB nabbed five men with cannabis worth Rs 1.32 cr

Accused were carrying the drugs in two vehicles, caught in Sehore district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Seized Cannabis | FPJ

Our Staff Reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested five people and recovered more than 882 kilograms of cannabis being carried into vehicle in Sehore district, an official said on Saturday.

The consignment was being carried from Odisha to deliver it in Sagar district. officials claimed that the value of the seized drugs is Rs 1.32 crore in the international market. The accused are being questioned for other people indulged in the crime.


Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director NCB Indore, said that acting on a specific information on Friday, a team recovered and seized 882.720 Kgs of Ganja from a SUV and a truck near Bagwada Toll Plaza in Sehore district During search of both vehicles. Five people have been arrested by NCB officials in this connection. The said consignment was sourced from Sonpur (Odisha) and destination of said drugs was Sagar district. The seized Contraband was hidden underneath of maize packets in Truck and dickey of the SUV respectively.


The Vehicles along with the contraband drug have been seized and the accused have been arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway.


It was the fourteenth seizure involving substantial quantity of Narcotics drugs by NCB, Indore in this year. The traffickers have been transporting the drugs by Road using various types of vehicles.


It is noteworthy that the NCB had seized cannabis worth rupees 40 lakh in Ujjain a couple of days ago. Interestingly, the drugs was kept in the electric transformers in order to mislead the police.

Read Also
Indore: Two COVID deaths in two days, 90 new cases found on Friday
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: NCB nabbed five men with cannabis worth Rs 1.32 cr

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Thane: Journalist with support of others help mentally disturbed Bihar youth get new lease of life...

Thane: Journalist with support of others help mentally disturbed Bihar youth get new lease of life...

'I'm elated': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father on son's silver medal-winning feat at Commonwealth...

'I'm elated': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father on son's silver medal-winning feat at Commonwealth...

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

Massive row over Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on Mumbai: Who said what

Massive row over Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on Mumbai: Who said what