Indore: Two COVID deaths in two days, 90 new cases found on Friday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating Covid cases, a 77-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.

With this, two deaths were reported in two days as a 35-year-old woman had succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Now, the total number of deaths in the city has reached 1467.

“A 77-year-old man died due to Covid in a private hospital. He, however, had multi-organ failure and was getting treatment for the last seven days. Similarly, the 35-year-old woman, who died on Thursday was suffering from HIV and was admitted to MRTB Hospital,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, 90 more patients were tested positive on Friday with the rate of positivity at 11.93 percent. The total number of positive patients reached 211073, so far.

On July 29, the total number of active cases was only 685 in the city.

