Ujjain: Online Slot Booking Full For Bhasm Aarti Darshan During Christmas-New Year

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees who intend to attend Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple during Christmas-New Year will be disappointed. The online slot booking from December 25 to January 5 is full and even the line permission has been closed. However, for the convenience of devotees, the committee has arranged for the moving Bhasm Aarti.

From Christmas to the New Year, a large number of devotees reach the Mahakal temple. During this time, devotees coming to Mahakal temple want to attend Bhasm Aarti. But online permission was booked a month ago from December 25 to January 5. The temple website https://shrimahakaleshwar.com/bhasmarti is showing a permission block for the next 12 days.

Meanwhile, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni said that devotees can book one month before on the website. But devotees coming from all over the country book the slots as soon as it opens.

According to Soni, devotees need not be disappointed due to the lack of online permission. All those devotees will get free admission to the moving Bhasm Aarti. For this, from December 25 to January 5, keeping Kartik Mandapam empty, arrangements will be made for the moving Bhasm Aarti so that thousands of devotees can see Bhasma Aarti in the morning.

Currently, a total of 1,700 devotees attend the Bhasm Aarti by sitting in Nandi Hall, Ganesh Mandapam, and Kartik Mandapam daily. In this, 400 devotees get the benefit of online darshan permission.